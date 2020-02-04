SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.02

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 40044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSEZY. Berenberg Bank cut SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC raised SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut SSE PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised SSE PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. SSE PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

