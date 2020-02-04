St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.90

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 1990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

