St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 224 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,020,981,000 after buying an additional 83,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,719,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $465,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,896 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.39. 9,400,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,773,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

