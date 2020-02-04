Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SXI traded up $2.31 on Monday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,769. Standex Int’l has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $910.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.