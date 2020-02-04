Starbase (STAR) Hits Market Cap of $54,484.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $54,484.00 and approximately $586.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

