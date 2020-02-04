Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,315,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,545. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.