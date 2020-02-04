State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $41.91 Million Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,598 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $41,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after acquiring an additional 442,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,201,000 after acquiring an additional 329,577 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter worth approximately $27,983,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140,864 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.12. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $115.96 and a one year high of $151.97.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

