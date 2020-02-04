State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $45.21 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,723 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $45,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,616,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.