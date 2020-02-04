State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $33,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,130,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,653,000 after acquiring an additional 227,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,940,000 after buying an additional 354,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. 6,652,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,670. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $63.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

