State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Humana were worth $36,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUM traded up $9.66 on Tuesday, reaching $342.75. 1,390,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.19. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.31.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

