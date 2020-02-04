State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 55,925 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,925 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $40,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 136,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 364.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 499,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,731,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

