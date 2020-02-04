State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,296 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $38,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $124.99. 1,210,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $106.89 and a 12 month high of $136.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus cut their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.