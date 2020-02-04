State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $49,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.73.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.92. 1,295,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,607. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $300.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.90 and a 200-day moving average of $262.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

