State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,931 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $31,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of HLT traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $110.94. 1,655,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $113.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.