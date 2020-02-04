Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 57,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 926,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 585,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 147,937 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

