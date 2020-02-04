Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $380.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.93.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.97 on Thursday, hitting $343.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.91. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $344.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at $10,476,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

