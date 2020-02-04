Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 4th (ABG, ALLK, BC8, CCAP, DEO, EMR, EONGY, FOLD, GLMD, GOOG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 4th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $1,625.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $1,580.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,475.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $1,600.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,500.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $1,800.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,350.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. They currently have a $1,680.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,560.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Pivotal Research. The firm currently has a $1,700.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,650.00.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $290.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IDEXX exited the fourth quarter on a strong note, with better-than-expected numbers. The solid organic revenue growth during the quarter, driven by strong sales at the CAG business, is encouraging. The company witnessed sturdy gains from CAG Diagnostics in the quarter. It also saw strong performances by IDEXX VetLab consumables, reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting as well as moderately robust growth in rapid assay product revenues globally. The strong performance can also be attributed to impressive growth in the LPD and water segments. The global adoption of its latest products and services, including the rapid expansion of Catalyst installed base, is another contributing factor. Over the past three months, IDEXX has been outperforming its industry. However, operating margin contracted during the quarter.”

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at New Street Research.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

