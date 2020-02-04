Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ferrari Call Options (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,061 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 656% compared to the average daily volume of 405 call options.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.15.

Ferrari stock opened at $170.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.10. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $122.78 and a 52-week high of $176.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 51.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

