Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 882 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 284,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 576,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,632. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

