Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,262 shares of company stock valued at $16,289,019 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $16.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,152. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $319.00. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

