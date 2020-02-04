Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,085 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 568,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,312 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 344,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 284,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter.

FDL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,968. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

