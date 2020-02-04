Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 417 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,224 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130,966 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 612,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,658 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 224,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,740,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of GBCI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,334. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $46.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

