Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,193 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.