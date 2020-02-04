Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 700 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 426,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,620 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. 2,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

