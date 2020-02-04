Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.46. 14,409,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,731,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

