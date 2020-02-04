Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,314 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 270,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 292,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CTL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,534,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTL. Guggenheim cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.