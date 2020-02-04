Strs Ohio Acquires 123 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,976. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $7.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.49. 23,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

