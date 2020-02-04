Strs Ohio Buys 1,500 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LZB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 4,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,657. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $447.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LZB. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

