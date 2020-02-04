Strs Ohio Buys 5,513 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 110.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $99,452.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at $301,804,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. 8,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $88.01. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

