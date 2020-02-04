Strs Ohio Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 180.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. 11,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $65.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

