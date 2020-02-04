Strs Ohio Has $871,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,821,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,331,000 after buying an additional 924,059 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,126,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 322,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,859. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

