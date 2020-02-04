Strs Ohio Invests $846,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,969. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

