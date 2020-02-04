Strs Ohio Purchases 200 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after acquiring an additional 111,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3,819.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of MSTR traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.53. 2,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.33. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.54. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

