Strs Ohio Takes $879,000 Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth $4,187,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 66,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 29,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,295. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

