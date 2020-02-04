Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Stryker worth $279,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.35. 1,153,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,518. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.