Substratum Trading 27.2% Higher This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $2,513.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.03003905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00198169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00129634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Binance, COSS, OKEx, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

