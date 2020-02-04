Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,096,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,397 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Activision Blizzard worth $184,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. 6,598,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,193. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

