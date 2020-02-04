Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $214,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 34,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $202.93. 138,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.23.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

