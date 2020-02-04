Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63,391 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Raytheon worth $247,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Raytheon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 23.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTN traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,417. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.28. Raytheon has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

