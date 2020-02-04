Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,191 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $229,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 11,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.03. 1,150,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.16 and a 12-month high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Cfra boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

