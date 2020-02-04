Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Capital One Financial worth $201,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,652.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,576.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,922,075. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 132,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

