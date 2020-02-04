Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $220,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $53,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.47. 154,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.05. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $135.39 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

