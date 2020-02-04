Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 140,143 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,289,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 140,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $191,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. 4,547,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,714. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

