Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 78,629 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,629 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $261,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in S&P Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.78. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $300.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

