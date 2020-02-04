Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,682 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $174,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.11.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $2,492,861.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,543 shares of company stock worth $43,085,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $14.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.00. 921,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,617. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.28 and its 200-day moving average is $326.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

