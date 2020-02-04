Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMMF. BidaskClub downgraded Summit Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of SMMF opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $306.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $27.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.24%. Analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $78,822.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,692 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $46,614.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

