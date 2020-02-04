Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Summit State Bank stock remained flat at $$12.85 during trading hours on Friday. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.
Summit State Bank Company Profile
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.