Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.35. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2,167,452 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on SNDL shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter worth $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter worth $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter worth $479,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter worth $710,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

