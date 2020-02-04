Sunoco LP (SUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 112.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.6%.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.80. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUN. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

