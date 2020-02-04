SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Decreased by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 0.10% of SVB Financial Group worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $10.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average is $224.35. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $232,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,752 shares of company stock worth $3,604,816. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

